Sunnen Products Company Announces New PGA-1000 Air Gage

Sunnen Products Company has debuted a new solution in bore gaging: the PGA-1000 Air Gage.

This product adds benchtop air gage solutions to Sunnen’s offerings, adding to its existing dimensional metrology portfolio that includes gages like:

Dial bore

PG

PGE mechanical

The PGA-1000 Air Gage provides a standalone solution for taking dimensional measurements, featuring:

Five-inch color touchscreen

Real-time quality monitoring

Statistical process control

Data storage and export via USB or direct PC connection

Standard changeable orifices for varying air probe types

Front-mounted probe connections for easy setup

Durable housing

Precision filter regulator

Compatibility with inch and metric measurement units

Air-saving functions

Temperature modules

There are also customization options that allow users to cater this air gage to their exact needs—whether for operator ergonomics or specific shop requirements—offering different choices for:

Foot pedals

Hose adapters

I/O modules

Vertical probe stands

This device makes flexible data visualization easier so technicians can match different inspection scenarios and user preferences when taking dimensional measurements. It offers several display models to choose from, such as: