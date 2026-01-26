Sunnen Products Company Announces New PGA-1000 Air Gage

Sunnen Products Company has debuted a new solution in bore gaging: the PGA-1000 Air Gage.
This product adds benchtop air gage solutions to Sunnen’s offerings, adding to its existing dimensional metrology portfolio that includes gages like:
- Dial bore
- PG
- PGE mechanical
The PGA-1000 Air Gage provides a standalone solution for taking dimensional measurements, featuring:
- Five-inch color touchscreen
- Real-time quality monitoring
- Statistical process control
- Data storage and export via USB or direct PC connection
- Standard changeable orifices for varying air probe types
- Front-mounted probe connections for easy setup
- Durable housing
- Precision filter regulator
- Compatibility with inch and metric measurement units
- Air-saving functions
- Temperature modules
There are also customization options that allow users to cater this air gage to their exact needs—whether for operator ergonomics or specific shop requirements—offering different choices for:
- Foot pedals
- Hose adapters
- I/O modules
- Vertical probe stands
This device makes flexible data visualization easier so technicians can match different inspection scenarios and user preferences when taking dimensional measurements. It offers several display models to choose from, such as:
- Analog
- Bar graph
- Numerical
- Tolerance and historic curves