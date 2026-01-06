Thai Airways Chooses Aerostrat and Trax for MRO Digitalization Push

AAR CORP. recently announced that Trax and Aerostrat were chosen by Thai Airways to guide digitalization and innovation transformation at the airline’s MRO.

Trax is a longtime subsidiary of AAR, while Aerostrat is a newer acquisition for the company.

Goals of this partnership include reducing turnaround times and environmental footprint while increasing flexibility, scalability and security of maintenance operations at Thai Airways. Part of these plans include using less paper-based systems and digitizing more processes.

Trax will provide solutions that help to modernize Thai Airways’ MRO operations, such as:

eMRO enterprise resource planning system

eMobility apps

Cloud hosting solution

These solutions aim to support Thai Airways in its maintenance, repair and overhaul department by:

Making data accessible in real time, from anywhere

Streamlining workflows

Improving decision-making capabilities on a global scale

Thai Airways will also use Aerros—Aerostrat’s maintenance planning software—to complete forecasting and optimization for long-range maintenance. This should maximize fleet ability and minimize costs.

Thai Airways will also use AI-powered solutions from Aerostrat and Trax for tasks like:

Advanced planning automation

Workflow automation

Defect resolution assistance

“Over the last three years, AAR has continued to invest in Trax and expand the product offering to include Aerostrat’s advanced maintenance planning software,” said Andrew Schmidt, SVP of AAR Digital Services and president of Trax.

Schmidt continued, “We are excited our suite of products will help Thai Airways increase the airline’s productivity and reduce operational costs.”

“Partnering with Trax is a game-changer for Thai Airways,” said Mr. Cherdphan Chotikhun, Thai Airways’ chief of Technical.

Chotikhun added, “The next generation of Trax and Aerostrat applications will not only elevate our existing airline operational performance but also enable us to establish a state-of-the-art MRO operation that meets global standards and sets new benchmarks for efficiency and quality.”

