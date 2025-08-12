AAR Acquires Maintenance Planning Software Provider Aerostrat

AAR CORP has acquired Aerostrat, a long-range maintenance planning software company, for a purchase price of $15 million plus contingent consideration of up to $5 million. The acquisition expands the reach of AAR's software offerings and the enterprise resource planning system (ERP) capabilities of AAR’s Trax subsidiary.

Aerostrat is used by airlines, MROs and cargo companies to automate complex scheduling, ensure production capacity and simplify aircraft allocation. Aerostrat’s flagship tool, Aerros, provides long-range heavy maintenance planning solutions to operators and MROs, regardless of the maintenance ERP system in use. Today, Aerros supports more than 5,000 aircraft.

Aerros is also complementary to Trax’s ERP and line maintenance focused planning applications. Aerros will be available as part of the Trax suite of products and will also continue to be offered separately for use on all ERP platforms.

“This acquisition of Aerostrat marks an important step in AAR’s strategy to advance the next generation of maintenance products and services,” said Andrew Schmidt, senior vice president of AAR Digital Services and President of Trax.

Schmidt continued, “By bringing Aerostrat alongside Trax, we create opportunities for further integration and scope expansion for existing Trax customers as well as Aerostrat customers. We are excited about this powerful pairing of solutions.”

“Since founding Aerostrat, we have always been a customer-centric company that prides itself on building reliable, quality solutions that exceed our customers’ needs,” said Elliot Margul, CEO of Aerostrat.

Margul added, “We are thrilled to be a part of AAR as they share and encourage these same values. Combining this with the opportunity to work side by side with Trax, a long-time industry leader, is a huge honor that will surely take both solutions and teams to new heights.”