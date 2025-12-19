Embraer Foundation Distributes Community and Educational Grants in Dallas-Fort Worth

Embraer Foundation has awarded grants to four organizations based in Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas, after the company broke ground on its new MRO facility at Perot Field Fort Worth Alliance Airport.

The foundation distributed $65,000 of grants through the its Educational Partnership Program (EPP) and (e)NVEST in Communities program. This is an initiative that aims to address community needs like:

Education

Housing

Food insecurity

Workforce development

Two organizations received Educational Partnership Program Grants designed to help aspiring AMTs:

Tarrant County College will use its funds to offer scholarships covering industry testing expenses for A&P students in hopes of building a diverse workforce.

The U.S. Aviation Academy will use its $25,000 grant to help cover tuition, equipment and fees for A&P students

The two other organizations honored received (e)NVEST in Communities Grants. These were:

Henry B. Tippie National Aviation Education Center received $10,000 to fund the DreamLaunch Tour , an interactive program that partners with FAA Aviation Ambassador Jamail Larkins to introduce Dallas-Fort Worth students to aviation.

The Perot Museum of Nature & Science received $5,000 to give Title 1 students access to the museum’s STEM programming, opening the door for discovery and science learning.

Head of U.S. Corporate Social Responsibility & The Embraer Foundation Monica Newman McCluney said, “Investing in the Dallas-Fort Worth region means investing in the people and programs that inspire and prepare the next generation.”

McCluney continued, “Through these grants, we are proud to expand access to STEM education and aviation pathways for students who may not otherwise have the opportunity.”

“The Embraer Foundation is deeply committed to supporting the communities where our employees live and work—and to strengthening the future of aviation right here in North Texas,” added McCluney

The MRO facility groundbreaking ceremony showcased Embraer’s growth in the North American market. The new facility will allow Embraer to open more skilled jobs in the area as well as increased commercial aviation support capabilities.

Embraer started the Embraer Foundation in 2017 as a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization with the goal of advancing the company’s Corporate Social Responsibility initiatives in the United States.

