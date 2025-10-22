Embraer Breaks Ground on New MRO Facility in Fort Worth, Texas

Embraer has broken ground on its new Forth Worth Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) facility for commercial jets at Perot Field Alliance Airport.

The event was attended by:

Embraer executives

Local officials

Partner organization representatives

This new hangar is scheduled to open by 2027. Embraer will extend its capacity to serve E-Jets customers in the United States through this expansion, potentially seeing an increase of 53%. The investment is anticipated to reach up to $70 million, and it could open approximately 250 new skilled aviation jobs in Texas.

Embraer began operations in June at an existing hangar at Alliance Airport, collaborating with:

City of Fort Worth

Denton County

State of Texas

“We are honored to be here in Fort Worth, Texas – a city that represents innovation, resilience, and opportunity – to celebrate the groundbreaking of our new Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul facility at Perot Field Alliance Airport,” said Francisco Gomes Neto, president and CEO of Embraer.

He continued, “This moment marks a new chapter in Embraer’s journey in the United States, a country where we’ve been for over 46 years. With an investment of up to $70 million and the creation of 250 new skilled aviation jobs, this facility is a symbol of our long-term commitment to the U.S. market.”

“Embraer’s investment represents the kind of partnership that defines Perot Field Alliance and North Texas,” said Ross Perot Jr., chairman, Hillwood.

He added, “By aligning industry, government, and education around innovation, we’re building the infrastructure and talent base that will sustain the region’s aviation leadership for decades to come.”

“Today’s groundbreaking at Perot Field Fort Worth Alliance Airport marks an exciting milestone for our region,” said Fort Worth Mayor Mattie Parker.

Parker continued, “The airport continues to serve as a hub of innovation and economic opportunity, and Embraer’s expansion further strengthens Fort Worth’s position as a global leader in aviation and advanced manufacturing. This investment brings not only high-quality jobs but also highlights the strength of our business environment and the talent of our local workforce.”

“This groundbreaking of Embraer's second building at AllianceTexas is a testament to Fort Worth’s growing economy," said Robert Allen, president and CEO of the Fort Worth Economic Development Partnership.

Allen added, “Once completed, these buildings will expand Embraer's presence in Fort Worth and, just as important, will expand Fort Worth's role as a leader in aviation. This is why the Governor has declared Fort Worth the Aviation and Defense Capital of Texas.”

“Today’s groundbreaking marks an exciting milestone in Embraer’s partnership with Fort Worth,” said Jessica Rogers, the City’s Economic Development Director.

Rogers continued, “This new maintenance facility at Perot Field Fort Worth Alliance Airport represents the next chapter in our city’s long and proud aviation legacy. Embraer’s investment and the creation of 250 high-quality jobs only serve to reinforce Fort Worth’s position as a leading center for aerospace innovation and manufacturing.”

“This expansion is a strong signal of Denton County’s rising role in the global aviation economy,” said Denton County Judge Andy Eads, “Thanks to our partnership with Hillwood, companies like Embraer see the value of investing here, fueling regional business growth and long-term economic impact.”