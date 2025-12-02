DAS Aviation Announces Acquisition of Aerospace Quality Research & Development

DAS Aviation has acquired Aerospace Quality Research & Development (AQRD) with the goal of establishing an integrated off-wing services platform.

The new singular platform will include:

Engineering

Component repair

Composites

Parts

DAS Aviation and AQRD are both FAA-certified Part 145 repair stations, with the latter also operating as an aerospace engineering firm. AQRD is currently based in Addison, Texas.

“Acquiring AQRD, an engineering leader with longevity, professionalism, and a standout reputation raises the ceiling on what we can do for operators,” said Dan Podojil, vice president, DAS Aviation.

Podojil continued, “AQRD’s engineering depth, paired with our repair capacity and parts inventory, eliminates the delays of juggling multiple vendors. One partner now owns the engineering, the repair, and the parts—delivered with speed and accountability, setting a new bar for turnaround time, quality, and AOG support.”

“AQRD was founded to empower operators with FAA-approved, practical engineering and rapid repair solutions,” said Raj Narayanan, owner and CEO of AQRD, “I’m excited because this partnership allows us to do more of what we do best: innovate.”

Narayanan added, “With DAS Aviation’s reach and resources, we can scale our engineering coverage, broaden repair capabilities and accelerate response, while also advancing our engineering composite repair development capabilities. This means bringing cutting-edge solutions to service more efficiently, benefiting our customers like never before.”

How will this acquisition benefit operators and customers?

The new acquisition will benefit operators in several ways, such as:

Integrating innovations into workflows: Teams can expect faster certification, data-driven engineering and fast prototyping for field-ready fixes that remain practical.

Introducing a one stop off-wing solution: This organizes engineering, component repair, parts and composites in one singular place.

Improving AOG response: The acquisition optimizes the use of recovery services, mobile teams and embedded engineering support

Providing a quicker RTS: Immediate parts availability and execution help technicians complete focused engineering projects more rapidly.

In terms of immediate benefits, customers can expect:

Increased access to technical data development and engineering resources

Improved parts availability

Ongoing investment in mobile repair coverage and AOG recovery

Consistent access to current points of contact

The companies plan to start integration immediately but do not anticipate any disruptions to current programs. Customers will be able to access newly added capabilities over these last few weeks of 2025.