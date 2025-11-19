Duncan Aviation Celebrates 25th Anniversary of Mobile Engine Rapid Response Team

Duncan Aviation is celebrating its first mobile engine RRT (Rapid Response Team) for reaching 25 years of service. The team operates out of Dallas Love Field Airport.

The company formed its first Engine Rapid Response office in 2000, comprised of turbine engine technicians ready to mobilize. After its success, Duncan Aviation also formed rapid response teams in:

Chicago, Illinois

Denver, Colorado

Fort Lauderdale, Florida

Phoenix, Arizona

The main focus of these teams at the time was to support operators in the field by providing mobile AOG engine support and troubleshooting for Honeywell TFE731 engines.

As the company’s Engine Rapid Response teams gained trust from customers and built reputations for great service, they received more requests for routine inspections as well as additional work on the Honeywell AS907 and other platforms, such as:

GE

Pratt & Whitney

Williams

In 2025, more than 30 trained technicians are part of Duncan Aviation’s Engine RRT, traveling over 250,000 land miles each year. With a fleet of 27 service vehicles stocked with all necessary maintenance equipment and tools, the Engine RRT has performed approximately 1,500 AOG and in-field events throughout the year.

All of Duncan Aviation’s Engine Rapid Response Teams can perform services like:

Troubleshooting

Routine periodic inspections

Vibration surveys

On-the-wing repairs

Engine removals and reinstallations

Line maintenance

LRU (Line Replaceable Unit) changes

Borescope inspections

The RRT road capabilities now include the following engine models:

All Honeywell engine and APU (Auxiliary Power Unit) models

Pratt & Whitney JT15D, 300 and 500 series

General Electric CF34

Williams FJ44

Rolls Royce Spey/Tay/BR engine models

When the Engine RRT needs more technicians or additional tooling, each team is able to collaborate with Duncan Aviation’s MRO facilities, located in:

Battle Creek, Michigan

Lincoln, Nebraska

Provo, Utah

What airframe capabilities have been added to RRT?

In 2019, Duncan Aviation created three additional Rapid Response teams to focus specifically on airframe services. This occurred in response to rising demand for airframe AOG and inspection service and involved hiring 18 airframe technicians.

Now, these airframe technicians can respond to on-call requests with fully stocked service vehicles, performing services like:

Airframe inspections

Maintenance tasks

Discrepancies

The Duncan Aviation Rapid Response network is led by RRT Manager-Engine Shane Heier and RRT Manager-MRO Russ Haugen. They work to make sure customers get service from the closest RRT to their location and respond to customer needs in whatever capacity they can.

“It doesn’t matter what the needs of our customers are,” says Heier, “When we get the call, we will respond accordingly.”

If a customer requests help with avionics, Heier and Haugen can direct them to the closest Duncan Aviation Satellite shop, as the RRTs focus primarily on airframe and engine operations.

Interested parties can connect with Duncan Aviation’s AOG RRT service and support team by completing an online AOG form.