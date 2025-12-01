Unilode Aviation Solutions Opens New MRO Facility in East Midlands, UK

The new East Midlands MRO Centre spans 27,000 square feet and is located at Stud Brook Business Park in Castle, Donnington, UK.
Five people stand smiling in front of a sign that reads, 'East MIdlands MRO Centre'

East Midlands Station Manager Andy Fallon, Unilode Chief Operations Officer Janis Balkens, Frank Steinert, Global Director Aviation Network Equipment at DHL Express. Unilode's Chief Executive Officer, Ross Marino, and Unilode's EMEA MRO Director, Chris Jenkins.

Unilode Aviation Solutions has announced the opening of a new MRO facility in Castle Donnington, UK, located within Stud Brook Business Park.

The new East Midlands MRO Centre spans 27,000 square feet, showcasing the company’s commitment to expanding support capability. Its location near the East Midlands Airport allows Unilode to offer enhanced MRO support to operators like:

  • Aer Lingus
  • Finnair
  • DHL
  • Singapore Airlines
  • TUI
  • West Atlantic 

Chief Operating Officer at Unilode Aviation Solutions Janis Balkens said, “The Grand Opening represents an exciting step forward for our East Midlands team and our customers. Our new East Midlands MRO has been designed to enhance our service capabilities, support increased customer demand, and create a workplace that reflects our values and ambitions.”

Balkens continued, “This facility reinforces our commitment to sustainable growth. By investing in a modern, efficient operation powered by 100% renewable energy and aligned with BREEAM certification standards, we are ensuring our work benefits not just our customers but our people and the planet.”

“Our East Midlands team has already delivered outstanding results, and this new facility enables us to grow our capabilities further, supporting our global growth and helping customers maximise performance throughout their operations,” added Balkens.

Unilode specializes in outsourced ULD management, digitalization and repair solutions, serving clients around the world. The company maintains the largest digitized ULD fleet in the world, with more than 200,000 Unit Load Devices, as well as a global repair network that operates across more than 550 airports and over 90 airlines. 

The East Midlands MRO opening complements other recent MRO expansions from Unilode, including new facilities in Singapore and Hong Kong and refurbishments in London Heathrow and Newark (USA).

