European Cargo Partners With Unilode to Support Global ULD Pooling Expansion

European Cargo has joined Unilode Aviation Solutions’ global ULD pooling network as part of a new agreement to introduce a digitalized ULD management solution across the carrier’s worldwide cargo operations.

The UK-based operator, which flies the world’s only converted A340-600F freighters, will gain access to Unilode’s on-demand ULD supply, maintenance, and repair services. The move is intended to streamline logistics, reduce repositioning and repair costs, and improve agility for European Cargo’s fast-growing cargo and charter business.

Unilode’s digital tracking technology will support real-time ULD visibility and higher utilisation rates, while providing data to help European Cargo measure and report progress on its sustainability objectives.

Mohammed Akhlaq, Chief Commercial Officer at Unilode, said the partnership will give European Cargo the flexibility needed to support its expansion plans through Unilode’s pooling model. Lionel Marais, Cargo Manager at European Cargo, added that the agreement strengthens the airline’s operational resilience while advancing its digital and sustainability goals.

European Cargo joins a growing list of airlines adopting Unilode’s end-to-end ULD management and pooling solution. Recent additions include American Airlines, Riyadh Air, Thai Airways, and Royal Brunei. Unilode now manages a pool of more than 200,000 ULDs across over 500 airports worldwide, expanding a shared network that aims to improve efficiency, enable digital transformation, and support industry-wide sustainability efforts.