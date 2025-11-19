Bombardier Partners With United States Army for Partnership for Your Success Program

Bombardier recently announced that the company has officially partnered with the U.S. Army to participate in the Partnership for Your Success (PaYS) program. By doing so, Bombardier became the first aerospace company in Kansas to join the PaYS program.

The Partnership for Your Success (PaYS) Program supports veterans and soldiers by helping them find employment once they transition back to civilian life. Soldiers are eligible as soon as they enlist, and this includes soldiers serving:

On active duty

In the Army Reserve

In the Army National Guard

For more than 25 years, the PaYS program has guaranteed interviews for soldiers with partners they choose from the PaYS network, as long as jobs are vacant and the applicant meets all qualifications.

By signing the PaYS agreement, Bombardier has joined more than 1,000 public and private sector companies in a network that is dedicated to helping soldiers in the U.S. By completing up to five job interviews through PaYS, service members can identify career opportunities that align with their military skills and expertise.

“Bombardier has an enduring partnership with the U.S. Army, and we are honored to deepen that relationship through our participation in the PaYS program,” said Steve Patrick, vice president, Bombardier Defense.

Patrick continued, “As the first aviation company in Kansas to join PaYS, this milestone reflects our unwavering commitment to supporting America’s service members as they transition back to civilian life. With the continued expansion of our U.S. operations, we look forward to welcoming highly skilled veterans into our workforce.”

Bombardier currently operates five service centers in the United states, with plans to open a new maintenance facility in Fort Wayne in 2026. The company also runs manufacturing facilities in Los Angeles and Red Oak.

Since Bombardier joined PaYS, qualified soldiers will now gain access to employment opportunities across Bombardier’s service network, whether they want to work on civilian or military aircraft.