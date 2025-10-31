Unilode Aviation Solutions MRO to Provide ULD Management for Royal Brunei Airlines

Unilode Aviation Solutions has announced a new partnership with Royal Brunei Airlines that’s designed to implement ULD pooling across Royal Brunei Airlines’ global operations.

Unilode Aviation Solutions is a global provider of solutions for Unit Load Devices (ULD), such as:

Management

Leasing

Repair

Digital solutions

This partnership highlights the commitment by Royal Brunei Airlines to operational excellence and environmental sustainability, aligning with the airline’s goals like:

Increasing operational efficiency

Optimizing resources

Reducing waste

Lowering its carbon footprint

ULD and GSE pooling is becoming more and more popular as a way to achieve more sustainable operations in the aviation industry. This partnership will see Royal Brunei Airlines joining Unilode’s global digitized ULD pool, enabling cargo and baggage ULD operations to be more:

Flexible

Data-driven

Cost-efficient

Environmentally responsible

As part of Unilode’s growing global ULD fleet, Royal Brunei Airlines will benefit from reliable service as well as access to equipment and expertise on the ground across key airport locations worldwide.

The partnership also offers access to Unilode’s ongoing investment in areas like:

MRO network expansion

ULD innovation

Digitalization

800 ULD experts

Through Unilode’s global MRO network, Royal Brunei Airlines will have on-demand access to ULD maintenance services, which will provide benefits like:

Reduced need for damaged ULD positioning

Savings in logistics and maintenance costs

Improved operational agility

Use of advanced digital tracking technologies

Real-time ULD visibility

Improved ULD utilization

Accurate sustainability reporting

Chief Commercial Officer, Unilode Aviation Solutions, Mohammed Akhlaq said, “We’re delighted to welcome Royal Brunei Airlines to our global ULD pooling network. Pooling provides a proven path to increase operational efficiency, reduce costs, increase flexibility, and make meaningful progress toward sustainability goals.”

Akhlaq added, “By joining our growing global ULD fleet, Royal Brunei Airlines will benefit from Unilode’s scale, ground expertise, and continued investment in digital innovation to support future growth. This partnership reflects how forward-looking airlines are rethinking traditional asset ownership to an outsourcing model that achieves smarter, more sustainable operations.”

Chief Operations Officer, Royal Brunei Airlines, Badaruddin Hj Bagol stated, “Partnering with Unilode supports our commitment to responsible growth and operational excellence. The efficiencies and environmental benefits of ULD pooling are clear, and we’re proud to be part of the movement toward more sustainable aviation practices.”