Unilode Welcomes American Airlines Cargo to its ULD Management and Digitalization Network 

Unilode Aviation Solutions, a global leader in outsourced Unit Load Device (ULD) management, repair, and digital services, announces American Airlines Cargo as the newest partner in its worldwide network.

Under this partnership, Unilode will manage the entire American Airlines Cargo ULD fleet, providing industry-leading repair, maintenance, and digitalization solutions.

To ensure a seamless transition, Unilode introduced a tailored onboarding process specifically for American Airlines Cargo. This included roadshows across the United States and globally, offering hands-on training and information sessions to ensure that the American Airlines Cargo team felt comfortable and confident in the partnership even before day one.

Unilode has also created a dedicated American Airlines Cargo Customer Success Team, based in Dallas-Fort Worth and across the world, to provide 24/7 support and ensure the airline’s ULD needs are always covered. This team will work hand in hand with American Airlines Cargo to deliver continuous improvement, customer-specific solutions, and the highest levels of service.

At the heart of this partnership is Unilode’s dedication to ULD-management excellence. From sustainability initiatives and digitalisation to tailored customer solutions, Unilode is committed to ensuring every ULD delivers value, efficiency, and reliability.

“We are delighted to welcome American Airlines Cargo into our global ULD management network,” said Janis Balkens, Chief Operations Officer. “This is more than just managing ULDs, it’s about building trust, delivering tailored onboarding, and providing dedicated support to one of the world’s largest airlines.”

“American Airlines Cargo strives for continuous improvement in operational performance,” said Sam Mendenhall, Vice President American Airlines Cargo Operations. “Unilode’s expertise in ULD management, repair, and digital tracking technology will play a crucial role in modernizing our operations and ensuring the highest level of reliability and service for our customers.”

This collaboration is a testament to Unilode’s innovation and commitment to its customers, as well as its creation of lasting value through sustainable and digital ULD management. The focus now is on delivering on our promises and building a partnership with American Airlines Cargo that will grow stronger year by year.