Embraer Opens Dallas-Fort Worth MRO Facilities to Serve Commercial Jets Fleet

Embraer opened its new Commercial MRO facilities at the Perot Field Alliance Airport in Fort Worth, Texas. In partnership with the City of Fort Worth and the State of Texas, Embraer will begin operations in an existing hangar, while building a second hangar that is scheduled for completion in 2027.

With the new facilities, Embraer’s capacity to serve its customers is expected to increase in the United States by 53% across the country. The investment will reach up to $70 million and is expected to create approximately 250 new aviation jobs in Texas.

“We are excited to join Embraer in celebrating the launch of their expanded operations at Perot Field Fort Worth Alliance Airport. Hillwood’s mission at AllianceTexas is to attract world-class companies while creating new jobs in our region—and Embraer is doing just that. Their phased expansion and investment in Fort Worth underscore the strength of our partnerships and Fort Worth’s standing as a center of aerospace excellence,” says Bill Burton, executive vice president for Hillwood.

“The opening of the new Embraer facility is just the latest example of how Fort Worth is the place to be to start, build, or expand a business," said Robert Allen, president and CEO of the Fort Worth Economic Development Partnership.

Allen added, “Fort Worth has been declared the Aviation Capital of Texas by the Governor and this announcement proves it. This new facility at Alliance will allow Embraer to increase its aviation operations and bring hundreds of new jobs to our area. It's wheels up for Embraer and for Fort Worth.”

“We are very excited to start operations at our new MRO facility in Fort Worth. The support from the City of Fort Worth, Denton County, and the State of Texas has been essential for launching this operation. We will continue working to expand Embraer’s capacity, capability, and footprint in the U.S.,” says Frank Stevens, vice president Global MRO Centers, Embraer Services & Support.

The new Fort Worth service center is the 13th Embraer Owned Service Center, out of more than 80 Authorized Service Centers worldwide.