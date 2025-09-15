Bombardier Celebrates 20 Years at Chicago and Frankfurt Parts Hubs

Bombardier has recently reached the the 20th anniversary of its Chicago and Frankfurt Parts Hubs, two portions of the company’s global customer service network.

This week, employees at both locations celebrated the anniversary. Other attendees of the celebration included:

Suppliers

Local officials

Industry members

“For two decades, our Chicago and Frankfurt hubs have been instrumental in providing the essential parts our customers need to ensure their aircraft are ready for any mission,” said Paul Sislian, executive vice president, Bombardier Aftermarket Services & Strategy.

Sislian continued, “With round-the-clock operations and inventory systems programmed for speed and precision, these hubs deliver the ultimate piece of mind and confidence, underscoring Bombardier’s overriding commitment to world-class service, delivered with exceptional care and convenience.”

“For two decades, the Des Plaines Global Parts Distribution Hub has supported our region’s economy while helping Bombardier customers keep their aircraft mission ready. I’m especially proud of the more than 100 employees here whose skill and dedication have set a standard for excellence, said Illinois U.S. Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi.

He added, “This anniversary is a testament not only to Bombardier’s commitment to innovation but also to the strength of Illinois’ workforce.”

Bombardier consolidated several smaller sites into two large hubs 20 years ago, strategically located close to major airports. The creation of the hubs aimed to simplify the process of getting customers the parts they need.

Chicago’s facility officially opened on June 27, 2005, followed by Frankfurt on August 29 the same year. Today, the two hubs ship respectively 2,000 and 400 individual part numbers daily.

Chicago can store over 100,000 parts at full capacity, while Frankfurt’s facility has a capacity of approximately 60,000 parts. By early 2026, Chicago could surpass 10 million parts shipped, while Frankfurt is on track to reach 1.5 million parts shipped by the end of 2025.

Bombardier also operates four regional depots in:

Singapore

Hong Kong

Dubai

San Luis Obispo, California

Bombardier’s focus at these facilities remains on parts availability and rapid delivery. In Aviation International News’s 2025 Product Support Survey, Bombardier ranked first among business jet OEMs for the second year in a row.

Bombardier maintained an “off the shelf” shipping rate of 92% and also secured the top spot in the 2025 Professional Pilot Corporate Aircraft Product Support Survey.