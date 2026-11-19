Dowty has announced plans to open a new Innovation Centre based in the United Kingdom to increase capacity for developing next-generation propellers and systems.

The Innovation Centre will also host pre-production for these next-gen products, including systems that use Open Fan architecture.

Open Fan architecture offers a jet engine design that removes the traditional casing, allowing for a larger fan size with less drag to improve fuel efficiency.

Dowty is well poised to inform the development of Open Fan due to its expertise in:

Composite materials

Propeller blade retention technologies

Pitch actuation systems

Durable propeller structures

As part of the CFM RISE technology demonstration program, Dowty’s new Innovation Centre is supported by a £19 million investment from its parent company GE Aerospace, with goals like:

Pursuing propeller and fan innovations

Increasing durability and efficiency

Meeting new customer needs

Dowty CEO Henry Johnston said, “This Innovation Centre is a tremendous opportunity for our people and our customers.”

Johnston continued, “It will bring engineering talent and advanced capabilities together under one roof, so our teams can work together to rapidly develop and test next-generation technologies.”

“Dowty has been innovating in Gloucestershire for nearly 90 years, and this centre marks the next step in shaping the future of flight and supporting the U.K.’s ambitions for growth in aerospace,” noted Johnston.

Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State for Reindustrialisation of the United Kingdom Blair McDougall said, “GE Aerospace’s investment is the latest vote of confidence in our world-leading aerospace sector, strengthening our expertise and creating new, high-skilled jobs in the process.”

McDougall added, “Through our Modern Industrial Strategy, we’re backing industries like aerospace to invest, innovate and grow, helping companies like Dowty develop the technologies here at home that will shape the future of flight.”