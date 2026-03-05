FAA Grants Concurrence on Green Taxi Aerospace Certification Approach

Green Taxi Aerospace has officially received concurrence from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) on its electric taxi system program’s certification approach.

Zero Engine Taxi is one of the main draws of Green Taxi Aerospace’s system, which enables aircraft to taxi without any use of the main engines. Green Taxi Aerospace noted that this could help aviation companies to save up to $300,000 per year per aircraft.

Key benefits of Green Taxi Aerospace’s electric taxi system include:

Lower fuel consumption

Minimized brake wear

Reduced emissions

Eliminated need for pushback tugs

Enhanced efficiency during ground operations

StandardAero—certification partner to Green Taxi Aerospace—submitted the approach to the FAA. The FAA then evaluated the FAA conformity plan and compliance checklist summary provided by Green Taxi Aerospace.

As certification partner, StandardAero will help develop and execute the certification program while Green Taxi Aerospace pursues STC approval.

The conformity also delegates the Organization Designation Authorization (ODA) to StandardAero’s ODA on Green Taxi Aerospace’s behalf.

CEO of Green Taxi Aerospace David Valaer said, “We appreciate the FAA’s review and concurrence on our certification approach.”

Valaer added, “This reflects a major milestone with continued progress in our certification program and the strong collaboration with our certification partners.”

Director, Certification Services at StandardAero, John Miedwig commented, "StandardAero is pleased to support Green Taxi Aerospace in the execution of its certification program.”

Miedwig continued, “We look forward to continuing our collaboration as the program advances through the STC process.”