Green Taxi Solutions and StandardAero Partner to Certify First Electric Aircraft Taxiing (eTaxi) System

StandardAero announces a strategic partnership with Green Taxi Solutions (GTS), under which StandardAero will lead the certification of GTS’s Zero Engine Taxi fully electric aircraft taxiing solution.

Backed by a newly awarded $5.6 million U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) Continuous Lower Energy, Emissions and Noise (CLEEN) program grant, the collaboration will fast-track development of the Zero Engine Taxi eTaxi system.

Green Taxi Solutions’ system enables aircraft to taxi without using their main engines, thereby reducing fuel burn, carbon emissions, brake wear, noise and turnaround times. Powered by the aircraft’s auxiliary power unit (APU), the system offers estimated annual savings of 80,000 gallons of fuel and $250,000 per aircraft.

Founder and President of Green Taxi Solutions David Valaer said, “This partnership with StandardAero positions us for success by aligning our innovative technology with a proven certification partner. With the support of the FAA and our world-class collaborators, we are bringing to market a game-changing capability that meets the industry’s growing demand for cost-effective, sustainable ground operations.”

StandardAero’s Enterprise Vice President, Environmental, Health, Safety & Sustainability Brian Skrobarcek explained, “At StandardAero, we’re deeply committed to advancing sustainability across aviation as part of our GreenERmro initiatives.”

Skrobarcek continued, “Partnering with Green Taxi Solutions on this certification effort allows us to support a practical, high-impact innovation that directly reduces emissions, fuel consumption and ground-level noise. It’s a meaningful step toward safer, cleaner and more efficient operations for our customers worldwide.”

Under the partnership, StandardAero will lead FAA certification of the Zero Engine Taxi eTaxi system, which is expected to take two to three years. Certification efforts will begin with the Embraer E175 and expand to other commercial and military aircraft. International approvals from EASA and Brazil’s Agência Nacional de Aviação Civil (ANAC) are also planned.

Sales and Business Development – Certification Services for StandardAero Brett Ulrici added, “We see the Green Taxi system as the most viable near-term solution for reducing fuel burn and emissions during aircraft ground operations. It’s a smart, retrofit-ready innovation that delivers immediate value to operators without requiring changes to existing infrastructure or flight operations. We're excited to help bring this capability to market through a streamlined certification path.”