Locatory Spotlights Benefits of Digital Systems and AI for MROs

Locatory recently released research and testimonials supporting the adoption of digital systems into MRO procedures, highlighting the benefits it has offered to various clients.

Key reasons for using digital systems and tools in MRO include:

Reduced procurement friction

Increased sales

Expanded global research

Minimized downtime

Optimized operations

What MRO challenges does Locatory.com address?

The team at Locatory identified several challenges related to efficiency in the supply chain in aviation, such as:

Operational and production bottlenecks

Long sales cycles

Inefficient RFQ processing

Limited visibility

They also noted that MROs face even more specific challenges that stem from these issues, including:

Operational visibility gaps

Late quotes

Inventory and logistics imbalances

Limited market research

How does Locatory.com provide successful solutions?

Locatory noted that the team focuses on several areas of operations to ensure MROs can avoid common challenges. This includes:

Global market access and responsiveness

Locatory.com operates a large database of aviation professionals and suppliers. This centralized platform improves sourcing and optimizes RFQs by providing access to:

More than 10 billion aircraft parts

Consumables

Assets

Chemicals

Equipment

Aviation services

Suppliers can also use this platform to make sure buyers can access the stock they need as soon as possible, whether from MROs or major airlines.

Maintenance scheduling and shipping optimization

Locatory noted that MROs can save up to 70% on costs for domestic and international deliveries by using the company’s integrated shipping services. This involves using one platform for tasks like:

Managing documentation, approvals and coordination

Keeping control over maintenance timelines and budgets

Reducing manual workload

Preventing supply interruptions

MRO capabilities and parts sourcing

MROs can use the Locatory platform to highlight capabilities for prospective clients, whether they be operators, airlines or suppliers. In contrast, suppliers can add their parts to Locatory’s Public Catalog to increase visibility and search performance.

This tool also offers ERP integration, which allows for live inventory updates and automated quote management. To ensure parts sourcing aligns with market demand, there are visibility tools that track market insights and demand as well as buyer needs.

How C.A.S. is using Locatory for MRO operations and procurement

MRO provider C.A.S. has used Locatory.com to enhance procurement efficiency in its operations, which are based in Cyprus. The company reported achievements from this implementation, such as:

Reduced costs

Quicker process timelines

Expanded supplier reach

Minimized response times and operational delays

Enhanced inventory management

Increased number of business opportunities

Supply Chain Manager at C.A.S. Savvas Pashourtides stated,"Locatory.com has become a true strategic advantage for our business. The platform combines speed, transparency, and cost efficiency with an exceptional level of personal support.”

Pashourtides continued, “Our dedicated account managers don’t just solve problems, they open new opportunities, connect us with trusted suppliers and help us stay ahead in an increasingly competitive market, thus, it’s more than a sourcing tool."

How Locatory has benefitted Executive Jet Support

Executive Jet Support shared benefits from using Locatory.com, specifically for optimizing its sales cycle and expanding international exposure. This has resulted in Executive Jet Support growing its visibility in international markets while scaling inventory turnover.

Chief Operating Officer at Executive Jet Support Marc Browse highlighted, "We’ve seen a significant increase in leads and repeat customers since joining Locatory.com. The platform doesn’t just connect suppliers and buyers - it creates relationships built on trust, speed, and transparency. It’s become a vital part of our growth strategy at Executive Jet Support."