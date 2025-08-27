Locatory.com Adds Intertrade to Global Aftermarket Parts Platform

Locatory.com, a global aviation marketplace, has added Intertrade – A Collins Aerospace Company to its platform, expanding the availability of aftermarket solutions to customers worldwide.

Intertrade specializes in buying, recertifying and selling airframe and engine components and is a premier provider of repair chain management services. Backed by Collins Aerospace and supported by global distribution centers, Intertrade delivers tailored solutions for airlines, MROs, OEMs, repair stations, governments and business aviation customers worldwide.

By joining Locatory.com, Intertrade brings its capabilities to a marketplace that provides access to over 10 billion aircraft parts, connects more than 25,000 industry members and links 150+ warehouses globally, with a 95% search success rate.

Intertrades capabilities include:

Parts distribution

Supply programs

Consignment redistribution

Asset leasing

Exchanges

Advanced repair chain management

With over $100 million in inventory across avionics, airframe, engine parts and accessories, Intertrade maintains a large equipment inventory. Its 100,000-square-foot distribution center in Memphis enables 24-hour global support.

Intertrade’s team supports platforms like:

Airbus

Boeing

CRJ

ERJ

ATR

F-15

F-16

C-130

UH-60

CH-47

Intertrade also supplies business jet avionics and provides component repair management services. Intertrade is staffed by FAA-licensed A&P mechanics and operates under AS9120 and ASA-100 accredited systems.

Locatory.com helps airlines, MROs and suppliers find, buy and sell aircraft parts, MRO capabilities, chemicals, consumables, assets and equipment through an intuitive platform with advanced tools and API integration.

Key solutions include:

Global aviation marketplace for aircraft parts procurement

Amber A.I. email tool for AI-driven sourcing

Shipping Service offering up to 70% discounts on global deliveries

Additionally, the Surplus Inventory Management Product optimizes warehouse inventories to help aircraft parts suppliers and other businesses maximize profit from surplus parts. As a separate business line of Locatory.com, EngineStands.com specializes in selling and leasing aircraft engine stands.

“With unmatched experience and a truly global reach, Intertrade is a trusted partner for reliable aftermarket solutions. We are excited to welcome them aboard the Locatory.com platform,” said Toma Matutyte, CEO at Locatory.com.