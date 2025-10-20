Safran Launches New LEAP Engine Maintenance Site in Morocco

Safran has announced the launch of its new LEAP engine maintenance and repair site, located in Morocco.

The launch was celebrated with a ceremony that was attended by:

His Majesty Mohammed VI, King of Morocco

Ross McInnes, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Safran

Olivier Andriès, Chief Executive Officer of Safran

The Safran Aircraft Engine Services Casablanca site was first announced on October 28, 2024 when Emmanuel Macron, President of the French Republic, visited Rabat. The site is located within the Casablanca airport zone.

The new maintenance facility will support CFM International's LEAP engine fleet as it continues to grow. It currently powers the majority of new-generation single-aisle aircraft, the Airbus A320neo and Boeing 737MAX.

This workshop aims to start operations in 2027, and it will have 25,000 square meters of industrial area. It will also feature a maintenance capacity of 150 engines per year and will generate 600 new jobs by 2030. The investment for this development was around 120 million euros.

During the October 2025 ceremony, Safran announced that it has chosen Morocco to install a new assembly line dedicated to the LEAP-1A engine for Airbus. This site will complement the Villaroche site (France) to help ramp up the program.

CFM International plans to produce approximately 2,500 LEAP engines per year on average from 2028. This new site, with 13,000 square meters of surface area, will be able to assemble up to 350 engines per year. It will open the possibility for 300 jobs and will be based on an investment of around 200 million euros.

This industrial complex dedicated to new-generation aircraft engines has a new joint test bench for LEAP engines.

Safran has also signed a memorandum of understanding guaranteeing access to renewable energy for most of its Moroccan sites by 2026. This agreement is part of the Group's strategy to reduce CO2 emissions from its operations by 50% in 2030 (vs. 2018).

“We warmly thank the Moroccan government for its support in carrying out these major industrial projects,” said Olivier Andriès, CEO of Safran.

“Strengthening its presence in Morocco is a strong commitment by Safran to the development and economic acceleration of the Moroccan aeronautics sector. These two sites will showcase the industrial excellence of Safran and Morocco,” Andriès added

Safran is also expanding three of its existing sites:

Safran Aerosystems in Tiflet

Safran Electronics & Defense in Casablanca

Safran Electrical & Power in Ain Atiq.

These expansions will be operational between 2026 and 2027.

These new industrial facilities represent a total investment of over €350 million. The growth of the group's activities in Morocco could help it recruit more than 2,000 people over the next five years.

Safran has been present in Morocco for 26 years, employing more than 4,800 people across 10 sites.