The Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association Air Safety Institute (ASI) has released its 36th Richard G. McSpadden Report.

The new report covers general aviation accidents during calendar year 2024, the most recent year for which full data are available.

ASI’s summaries for a given period provide year-over-year comparisons, trends and rates for:

Non-commercial and commercial fixed-wing operations

Non-commercial and commercial helicopter operations

Sport and experimental operations

The report’s accident data is updated on a rolling 30-day cycle, allowing for the most up-to-date snapshot of general aviation safety performance.

In 2024 there were 1,064 general aviation accidents in the U.S., 164 of which were fatal.

The overall accident rate fell more than 4%—from 3.86 per 100,000 flight hours in 2023 to 3.69 in 2024—while the fatal accident rate declined about 12%—from 0.65 to 0.57.

“Another increase in flight activity helped keep momentum on the downward trend,” said Robert Geske, AOPA Air Safety Institute director of aviation safety intelligence and analytics.

Non-commercial fixed-wing aircraft experienced 902 accidents, 139 of them fatal. About 70% were pilot-related. Loss of control on the ground and in flight were the main drivers of accidents.

“The number of accidents due to weather issues rose while maneuvering accidents fell sharply,” said Geske.

The number of mechanical-related accidents remained flat, while fatal mechanical accidents dropped from 33 to 21.

“Again, partial engine power loss had more lethal accidents than total engine failure, which suggests that pilots continue to struggle to adapt to a partial power failure,” said Geske.

In 2024, there were a total of 59 commercial fixed-wing accidents, 10 of which were fatal. Non-commercial helicopter operations experienced 69 accidents, eight of which were fatal, with commercial helicopter operations responsible for 34 accidents, seven of which were fatal.