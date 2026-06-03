NBAA Releases Business Aviation Accident and Incident Analysis

The National Business Aviation Association (NBAA) has officially published its Q1 2026 NBAA Business Aviation Accident and Incident Analysis.

The analysis covers 40 safety events involving business aircraft from the first three months of the year, including six fatal accidents.

NBAA members can read the analysis online to learn more about 15 incidents and 25 accidents that involved turbine-powered bizav aircraft in Q1 2026.

The NBAA created this analysis using data from:

Federal Aviation Administration (FAA)

National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB)

Seven of the accidents explored in the report—including one fatal crash in Bangor, ME—involved business jets.

Ten accidents involved business turboprops, while eight involved turbine-powered helicopters.

The NBAA introduced the member-only NBAA Business Aviation Accident and Incident Analysis resource at the 2025 NBAA Business Aviation Convention & Exhibition (NBAA-BACE).

The analysis allows members to review 10 years of historical trend data and to filter data by:

Date

Aircraft category

Operation type

Phase of flight

Additional relevant criteria to operations

“While investigations into many of these events are ongoing and probable causes have yet to be determined, the data already points to the need for strict adherence to stabilized approach criteria, as well as heightened vigilance and enhanced ground control procedures in the airport ramp and runway environments,” said Mark Larsen, CAM, NBAA director of safety and flight operations.

Larsen continued, “We also continue to see common elements, including runway excursions and landing gear events, along with environmental hazards such as terrain and adverse weather conditions.”

He added, “NBAA encourages members to review this analysis closely, and for safety managers and training coordinators to incorporate these real-world operational challenges into recurrent training scenarios and upcoming safety reviews.”