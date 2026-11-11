HEGGEMANN AG and Deutsche Aircraft Advance New-Generation Landing Gear Certification for D328 Fleet and D328eco

HEGGEMANN AG and Deutsche Aircraft have announced the successful taxi and initial flight-test validation of the new landing gear system developed for both the existing Dornier 328 fleet and the next-generation D328eco.

The achievement follows the completion of extensive ground and flight-testing and marks the latest step in the program’s path toward certification and entry into service.

As the development and industrial partner for the landing gear system, HEGGEMANN AG provided comprehensive landing gear engineering services, including:

Concept development

Design and analysis

Full DO-160 environmental testing

Laboratory testing

Laboratory testing included:

Drop-test campaigns

Structural

Performance

Endurance tests

Since the beginning of the D328eco program in 2020, HEGGEMANN has worked closely with Deutsche Aircraft to develop a landing gear architecture that serves both the existing Dornier 328 fleet and the future D328eco platform.

The latest milestone follows the successful completion of Low-Speed Taxi (LST) and High-Speed Taxi (HST) testing and the first phase of flight testing using a dedicated Dornier 328 test aircraft.

The aircraft successfully completed its initial development flight campaign in September 2026, validating the landing gear system in both ground and flight environments and providing critical data to advance aircraft certification.

The landing gear was designed as a single concept to be compatible with present and future aircraft, aiming for benefits like:

Better corrosion resistance

Improve maintainability

Integrate proven subsystem technologies

HEGGEMANN AG also serves as the partner for the serial production of landing gear shipsets for existing Dornier 328 aircraft, helping to ensure ongoing operational sustainability while enabling the transition to the next generation of regional aviation.

This supports Deutsche Aircraft's strategy to secure full intellectual property control and engineering authority over the landing gear, driving greater supply chain resilience, long-term product stewardship and system evolution across both the Dornier 328 and D328eco platforms.

Certification activities will continue with future testing like:

Flight

Structural

Durability

Braking

Steering

Operational

CEO of HEGGEMANN AG CEO said Dr. Christian Howe said, "The successful flight-test validation confirms the robustness of a landing gear system developed through years of engineering, testing and industrialization.”

Howe added, "This achievement reflects HEGGEMANN's expertise in landing gear development and our commitment to delivering a solution that supports both today's Dornier 328 operators and the future D328eco fleet."

Deutsche Aircraft Vice President Programs & Innovations Wolfgang Kuhl said, "The successful validation of the new landing gear is an important step on our certification journey for the D328eco.”

Kuhl continued, “Working closely with HEGGEMANN AG has enabled us to mature a critical aircraft system from concept through testing and flight validation.”

“This milestone strengthens the programme's technical foundation and supports our strategy of ensuring long-term product stewardship and engineering authority for the D328 platform,” noted Kuhl.