Boeing to Exhibit at Farnborough International Air Show, Highlighting Commercial, Defense and Services Solutions

Boeing has announced it will exhibit its portfolio of solutions in commercial, defense and services at this year’s Farnborough International Airshow.

Located at booth C-620, the Boeing exhibition will include an array of solutions, including the first-ever static display of the MQ-28 Ghost Bat collaborative combat aircraft (CCA).

Other highlights of Boeing’s exhibit include:

Full-size 777X interior section

T-7 flight deck simulator

Boeing Cascade Climate Impact Model

Parts, modifications, cabin products, digital services and training services

Boeing will also display aircraft like:

Boeing MQ-28 Ghost Bat

U.S. Army CH-47F Chinook

UK Joint Aviation Command CH-47 Chinook

Leaders from Boeing will also take part in a variety of panel discussions over the course of the air show.

"Every day is an opportunity to continue building trust as we focus on safety, quality and on-time performance," said Kelly Ortberg, Boeing president and chief executive officer.

Ortberg continued, "At Farnborough, we look forward to reconnecting with our customers and suppliers and strengthening our international partnerships—including Boeing's more than 85‑year commitment to the United Kingdom—built upon the full range of our commercial, defense and services capabilities."