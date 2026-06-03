Boeing Announces MQ-28 Ghost Bat Stealth Performance Validation

Boeing has officially validated stealth performance capabilities for the MQ-28.

The MQ-28 Ghost Bat is a collaborative combat aircraft (CCA) that keeps a low radar profile while performing missions like:

Surveillance

Electronic warfare

Force Multiplication

To validate the MQ-28’s stealth performance capabilities, Radar Cross Section (RCS) testing was completed to identify detection risks and gain more information about survivability. By doing so, Boeing has been able to:

Validate designs and models

Pursue procurement and certification

Make informed tactics and countermeasure choices

With RCS testing concluding successfully, the MQ-28 is now validated to maintain survivability in harsh environments while minimizing the range of radar detection.

Phantom Works Australia Director Brad Thompson said, “The combination of a highly capable platform, stealth features, advanced autonomy and artificial intelligence provides unprecedented ability for air forces to extend their mission effectiveness and operational flexibility.”