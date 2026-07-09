Bombardier Global 8000 to Conduct First Aerial Display at Farnborough International Airshow

Bombardier Defense has announced that the company is exhibiting multiple defense solutions at the Farnborough International Airshow, including the Global and Challenger aircraft platforms.

As part of the exhibition, the Global 8000 is conducting its first-ever aerial display.

Bombardier’s Global 8000 jet features several capabilities that make it a mission-ready aircraft with flexible applications. Key capabilities include:

8,000-nautical-mile range

820-meter cabin altitude

High payload volume

Extended endurance on station

Ability to access 30% more airfields

There are also options to add extra features like:

Secure communications

Self-protection systems

Advanced navigation

After the Global 8000’s entry-into-service in December 2025, the aircraft has proven useful in a variety of missions, including Head of State transport.

At the Farnborough Air Show, the Global 8000 will showcase capabilities like:

Short-field takeoff

Climb

Agility

Executive Vice President, Engineering, Product Development and Bombardier Defense Stephen McCullough said, “Bombardier Defense has built a strong reputation across Europe and we are delighted to be showcasing our outstanding expertise at the show, which aligns with Europe’s focus on readiness and capability modernization.”

McCullough added, “As European nations face evolving defense needs, Bombardier Defense is ready to provide mission-ready solutions built around trusted aircraft like the Global 6500 and the Global 8000, where agility, endurance and reliability are required to rapidly address capability gaps.”

The Global 6500 is currently in use for special missions by countries like:

United States

Canada

Germany

Sweden

Australia

Korea

To ensure mission readiness, Bombardier operates a maintenance network for its aircraft, including locations like:

London Biggin Hill

Berlin

As part of service expansions, the company is opening a new dedicated paint facility at the London Biggin Hill Service Centre.

The network also features Line Maintenance Stations in:

Farnorough

Paris

Geneva

Luton Nice

Linz

Attendees can visit Bombardier Defense to learn more about the Global and Challenger platforms from July 20-24 at Chalet C603.