Bombardier Global 8000 Sets First Speed Record, Flies from Canada to France

Bombardier is celebrating the Global 8000 as it sets its first speed record during a flight from Montreal, Canada to Nice, France, finishing the mission in a little over six hours.

This flight’s mission was transporting passengers to Monaco for the F1 Grand Prix.

The Global 8000—often referred to as the “world’s fastest business jet”—features capabilities like:

Top speed of Mach 0.95

2,691-foot cabin altitude while cruising at 41,000 feet

Leading-edge slat wing design for entry into 30% more airports

The Global 8000 achieved entry-into-service in December 2025 and has type certification from FAA, Transport Canada and EASA.

Bombardier Defense Executive Vice President, Engineering, Product Development Stephen McCullough said, “Bombardier’s Global 8000 business jet is truly in a class by itself when it comes to speed, luxury and performance – setting the pace in the ultra-long-range class.”

McCullough added, “With this latest accomplishment, the Global 8000 aircraft continues to illustrate its industry-leading attributes on all fronts, from its signature smooth ride to its outstanding performance and landing capabilities.”