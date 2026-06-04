World’s First Fully Electric Cargo Flight Successful, Stops at Ostend-Bruges Airport

Ostend-Bruges Airport made history recently by being the stopover site for the world’s first fully electric cargo flight.

During the test flight, a BETA ALIA CTOL (CX300) showcased the possibilities of electric regional transport, stopping at the NSAC Business Terminal.

This aircraft has the following specifications:

500 to 600-kilometer flight range

560-kilogram cargo capacity

283-kilometer-per-hour cruising speed

As electric aviation continues to develop, next-generation electric and hybrid aircraft could transform regional air travel and transport by offering low-emission flights within a 500 to 1,000-kilometer radius.

In these early stages, airports involved are focusing on freight transport, honing in on niches like:

Organ transport

Medication distribution

There are also opportunities for:

Small-scale e-commerce

High-value cargo

Ostend-Bruges and Antwerp Airport CEO Nathan De Valck said, "Regional airports like Ostend-Bruges and Antwerp have the necessary space and operational flexibility required to thoroughly test and further scale up new technologies such as electric flying."

De Valck continued, "In this way, we can and want to play a pioneering role in making the aviation sector more sustainable."

De Valck highlighted how airports in the Benelux region sit at the economic center of Western Europe, with close proximity to places like:

France

Germany

Luxembourg

The Netherlands

The United Kingdom

He noted, "We expect the technology to be ready for a broader rollout within a few years, allowing regular passenger transport and business aviation to launch as well."