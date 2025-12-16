EVIO Debuts Hybrid-Electric Aircraft, Secures 450 Pre-Orders

EVIO Inc. has officially launched its new hybrid-electric regional aircraft: the EVIO 810. The company also finalized conditional purchase agreements and pre-orders for 450 of these aircraft, with a planned entry-into-service in the early 2030s.

EVIO has developed its aircraft with support from RTX’s Pratt & Whitney Canada for the propulsion technology as well as technical support and investment from Boeing.

Powered by hybrid-electric propulsion architecture, EVIO’s new aircraft was created with a vision for better performance and increased versatility. This includes being able to perform hybrid-electric flight and all-electric flight.

The EVIO 810 was in development for years, targeting the market of 50-to-100-seat aircraft. It offers benefits like:

Improved efficiency

Reduced emissions

Unique defense and cargo capabilities

This debut follows conditional purchase agreements EVIO received in 2023 for 250 aircraft—with the option to add on 200 more aircraft—from two large airlines.

“From day one, our focus has been on increasing profitability for regional operators and providing an exceptional passenger experience,” said Michael Derman, CEO of EVIO.

Derman continued, “We’ve recognized early on that a strong-hybrid architecture can provide unmatched efficiencies for airlines, helping them sustain vibrant regional networks in a cost-effective, responsible way.”

Derman also credited the company's design approach to “a worldclass team that has served in key roles in some of the most successful aircraft programs in recent history.”

“This collaboration is an exciting opportunity to advance the potential of novel hybrid-electric aircraft architectures,” said Scott McElvaine, vice president, Sales & Marketing, Pratt & Whitney Canada.

McElvaine added, “We will leverage the proven performance and unmatched reliability of the PT6E engine, as well as our decades of experience in propulsion technology innovation and systems integration, to unlock new possibilities for aircraft fuel efficiency and mission versatility.”

“EVIO’s new hybrid-electric aircraft development and partnership with Canadian industry is an example of the promising innovation in the country’s aerospace sector,” said Boeing Canada President Al Meinzinger.

“We look forward to continuing our collaboration with EVIO as they advance this technology to deliver more energy-efficient regional air travel," noted Meinzinger.

A board of industry experts was chosen to govern EVIO, including:

Rob Dewar: Former Airbus senior vice president who led the CSeries/A220 program development

Frank Cappuccio: Former Lockheed Martin EVP who oversaw Lockheed Martin Skunk Works and a bid for the F-35 military aircraft program

EVIO noted that nearly 2,650 regional aircraft have been retired because of increasing operational and maintenance costs over the last five years, with only about 750 new aircraft entering service. This has reduced the total fleet by around 27%.

However, according to EVIO’s analysis of data from OAG, 47,000 regional flights per day out of 100,000 total global daily flights travel for under 500 miles.

According to leading aerospace consultant Richard Aboulafia of Aerodynamic Advisory, who has reviewed the EVIO program, “The challenge in the regional market is not demand, but rather the lack of a modern, economical solution. From what I have observed from their program review, EVIO appears well positioned to disrupt the short-haul market with a game-changing solution.”