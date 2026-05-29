Southwest Airlines to Display Independence One with Special Livery at EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2026

Southwest Airlines is bringing a new Boeing 737 MAX 8 with special livery celebrating the United States 250th anniversary to EAA AirVenture 2026.

The Independence One features a celebratory livery highlighting themes from U.S. history, such as:

Red, white and blue stripes

White stars

“1776” in white script

“Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness” in white script

Attendees of EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2026 can visit Independence One at Boeing Plaza on July 22.

“Independence One is a stunning, colorful tribute to our freedom as we celebrate America’s 250th anniversary in 2026,” said Rick Larsen, EAA’s vice president of communities and member programs.

Larsen coordinates AirVenture features and attractions.

Larsen continues, “It will undoubtedly be a big attraction and photo op during AirVenture, as EAA again brings together airplanes and people in a single location that is unmatched anywhere else in the world.”

Southwest is also sponsoring WomenVenture, a conference aimed at inspiring and empowering women in aviation.

On July 22, Southwest Airlines Managing Director of Network Operations Control ATC Training and Standards Emily Estapa is speaking at the WomenVenture forum.

Estapa says, “When women come together, we’re able to support one another and share our journeys. “That collective sense of belonging and visibility doesn’t just advance individual careers—it elevates the entire aviation industry.”