KC-390 Millennium Completes Global Demo Tour with 11 Countries and 140+ Flight Hours

The KC-390 Millennium by Embraer recently completed a worldwide tour of demonstrations, achieving 100% mission accomplishment.

The tour involved:

47,000 nautical miles traveled

54 flights completed

140 hours flown

11 countries visited

70 days spent touring

Throughout the global tour, the KC-390 visited regions like:

Singapore

Poland

Sweden

United States

After making its final appearance at Chile’s FIDAE (Feria Internacional del Aire y del Espacio), the KC-390 Millennium landed at Embraer’s Defense headquarters in Gavião Peixoto, Brazil.

The KC-390’s demo tour showcased how the aircraft can excel in a variety of operational conditions and scenarios, highlighting its capabilities as a military transport aircraft.

For example, the aircraft flew in extreme conditions like Arctic cold weather as well as humid heat in Asia.

To highlight the KC-390’s capabilities in logistical and tactical missions—as well as its versatility—demonstrations included the transport of:

Light and heavy vehicles

Containers

Palletized loads

Medical modules

Throughout the tour, the next-gen military aircraft showcased qualities such as: