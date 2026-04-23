KC-390 Millennium Completes Global Demo Tour with 11 Countries and 140+ Flight Hours

The military transport aircraft traveled 47,000 nautical miles across the tour, encompassing 54 flights and 70 days of touring.
April 23, 2026
Embraer
A large military aircraft on display behind a fence, with flags behind the aircraft and a sign that says 'EMBRAER' in front of it

The KC-390 Millennium by Embraer recently completed a worldwide tour of demonstrations, achieving 100% mission accomplishment.

The tour involved:

  • 47,000 nautical miles traveled
  • 54 flights completed
  • 140 hours flown
  • 11 countries visited
  • 70 days spent touring

Throughout the global tour, the KC-390 visited regions like:

  • Singapore
  • Poland
  • Sweden
  • United States

After making its final appearance at Chile’s FIDAE (Feria Internacional del Aire y del Espacio), the KC-390 Millennium landed at Embraer’s Defense headquarters in Gavião Peixoto, Brazil.

The KC-390’s demo tour showcased how the aircraft can excel in a variety of operational conditions and scenarios, highlighting its capabilities as a military transport aircraft.

For example, the aircraft flew in extreme conditions like Arctic cold weather as well as humid heat in Asia.

To highlight the KC-390’s capabilities in logistical and tactical missions—as well as its versatility—demonstrations included the transport of:

  • Light and heavy vehicles
  • Containers
  • Palletized loads
  • Medical modules

Throughout the tour, the next-gen military aircraft showcased qualities such as:

  • Interoperability
  • Operational flexibility
  • Efficiency
  • Lower operating costs
  • Compliance with air force requirements
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