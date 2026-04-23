KC-390 Millennium Completes Global Demo Tour with 11 Countries and 140+ Flight Hours
The KC-390 Millennium by Embraer recently completed a worldwide tour of demonstrations, achieving 100% mission accomplishment.
The tour involved:
- 47,000 nautical miles traveled
- 54 flights completed
- 140 hours flown
- 11 countries visited
- 70 days spent touring
Throughout the global tour, the KC-390 visited regions like:
- Singapore
- Poland
- Sweden
- United States
After making its final appearance at Chile’s FIDAE (Feria Internacional del Aire y del Espacio), the KC-390 Millennium landed at Embraer’s Defense headquarters in Gavião Peixoto, Brazil.
The KC-390’s demo tour showcased how the aircraft can excel in a variety of operational conditions and scenarios, highlighting its capabilities as a military transport aircraft.
For example, the aircraft flew in extreme conditions like Arctic cold weather as well as humid heat in Asia.
To highlight the KC-390’s capabilities in logistical and tactical missions—as well as its versatility—demonstrations included the transport of:
- Light and heavy vehicles
- Containers
- Palletized loads
- Medical modules
Throughout the tour, the next-gen military aircraft showcased qualities such as:
- Interoperability
- Operational flexibility
- Efficiency
- Lower operating costs
- Compliance with air force requirements