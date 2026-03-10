Lufthansa Showcases XXL Crane on Boeing 747-8 Celebrating 100th Anniversary

Lufthansa is celebrating its 100th founding anniversary this year, and part of the celebrations have involved painting a commemorative blue design with an XXL crane on the airline’s Boeing 747-8.

This aircraft is sometimes referred to as the Queen of the Skies, as well as the Lufthansa Jumbo.

The special anniversary livery was applied in San Bernardino, California, making the Lufthansa Jumbo the sixth aircraft to bear the airline’s 100 Years design. Other Lufthansa aircraft featuring the XXL crane include:

Airbus A350

Boeing 787-9

Airbus A380

Two Airbus A320neo

With its new livery on display, the Lufthansa Jumbo—named “Niedersachsen”—has now traveled to Frankfurt Airport, where it’s based.

The aircraft also reentered service on Friday, March 6 with registration D-ABYN, traveling to Los Angeles, California.

Lufthansa also plans to apply the special livery to one more aircraft—an Airbus A350-1000—in the fall of 2026.