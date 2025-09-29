Lufthansa Marks 100-Year Anniversary with Specialty Livery

Lufthansa Airlines is debuting a special livery to celebrate its 100th anniversary in 2026.

Beginning in December of 2025, a new Boeing 787-9 will display a new design that features a crane, a significant symbol for Lufthansa.

The new aircraft livery features a blue fuselage with a white crane hovering above it, its wings merging into the wings of the aircraft.

As Lufthansa has used the crane design since 1918, when it was created by graphic designer and architect Otto Firle, it has become a symbol for the company. The new design of the livery aims to honor this tradition while still looking to the future.

The new livery design also integrates the numerals 100 on the left side of the fuselage and the lettering 1926 / 2026 on the right side. A 100 logo is also painted on the underside of the aircraft.

CEO of Lufthansa Airlines Jens Ritter said, "Our Lufthansa crane stands for safety, pioneering spirit, premium quality, but also for freedom and reliability. This has been the case for the past 100 years and will continue to be so in the future.”

Ritter continued, “We are proud of our tradition and our values, and we look forward to continuing our great history. The special livery of the Boeing 787 honors our identity and also stands for a proud team of Lufthansa employees who give everything every day for the safety and well-being of our guests."

The Boeing 787-9 with the registration D-ABPU received its special livery in Charleston, USA. Lufthansa is expected to receive the aircraft, with Allegris interior, in Frankfurt in November.

It is scheduled to enter regular service in December and will act as a flying ambassador, promoting Lufthansa's anniversary globally.