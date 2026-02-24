Embraer to Pursue Opportunities for Aluminum in Aerospace with Hindalco

Hindalco Industries Limited and Embraer are entering a new partnership to explore the opportunity for new business opportunities regarding aerospace-grade aluminum in India.

The new Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) outlines the agreement, which involves finding ways to support Embraer’s initiatives in India through raw material manufacturing.

The partnership also aims to support the Make in India initiative.

Some industrial capabilities for aerospace-grade aluminum and related raw materials manufacturing include:

Aerostructure assembly

Composites

Hardware and software development

Machining

Metal forming

Wiring systems

Embraer notes that this partnership is concurrent with its expanding reach in India, enabling continuous collaboration with stakeholders and industry leaders locally.

Embraer currently operates a 47-aircraft fleet in India, including three EMB 145 AEW “Netra” aircraft operated by the Indian Air Force and five Embraer VIP jets operated by the Indian government.

This Embraer fleet supports sectors like:

Executive aviation

Commercial aviation

Defense and security

Executive Vice President of Global Procurement and Supply Chain at Embraer Roberto Chaves said, “This joint action reinforces our focus to identifying local partners that can become our suppliers and, in doing so, accelerate the development of the Indian industrial base.”

Chaves added, “The initiative enhances Embraer’s engagement to advancing the aerospace ecosystem in India, creating long‑term value across the entire supply chain”.