Embraer Deepens Commitment to India with New Subsidiary

Embraer announced a reinforcement of its commitment to India with the establishment of a fully owned Indian subsidiary which will have its corporate office in AeroCity, New Delhi.

This strategic move underscores Embraer’s long-term vision for growth and potential collaboration with India’s rapidly evolving aerospace and defense landscape.

The establishment of a subsidiary in India aims at strengthening its interests across defense, commercial aviation, business aviation, services & support and the urban air mobility sector.

Embraer is working on growing its team in the country, building capacity to capitalize on the opportunities within the country’s aerospace and defense industry. This includes establishing teams across corporate functions and specialized cells focused on procurement, supply chain and engineering.

“India is a key market for Embraer, and this expansion demonstrates our unwavering commitment to the country,” said Francisco Gomes Neto, president & CEO of Embraer.

He continued, “We are excited to deepen our collaboration with the Indian aerospace and defense industry, leveraging our expertise and technology to contribute to the nation’s growth and Make in India campaign. We see significant opportunities across defense, commercial aviation, business aviation, services & support, and the emerging urban air mobility sector.”

This announcement builds upon recent strategic moves Embraer has made in India, including an MoU signed in February 2024 between Embraer Defense & Security and Mahindra Defence Systems to evaluate the opportunity to jointly pursue the Indian Air Force’s Medium Transport Aircraft (MTA) program with the C-390 Millennium.

The C-390 is a new generation multi-mission aircraft designed and built to take on the demands of the 21st century operating environment. The aircraft is the most advanced in its class and flies faster (470kts) and further on a standard crew duty day. It also carries more cargo (26 tons) compared to other medium sized military cargo aircraft.

The C-390 has been in operation for many years at Full Operational Capability and can perform a wide range of missions such as transporting and dropping cargo and troops, medical evacuation, search and rescue, humanitarian missions, firefighting and air-to-air refueling both as a tanker and a receiver.

On the commercial aviation front, the E-Jets family of regional and small narrowbody aircraft benefits India’s air connectivity by unlocking ‘blue ocean’ opportunities found in tier two and tier three cities.

The E-Jets have enhanced regional connectivity as proven with Star Air, an all-Embraer operator of E175 and ERJ145 aircraft. These aircraft have a range beyond the turboprop and capacity below the 180-seat narrowbody.

Embraer aircraft that are operated by Indian Forces include the Legacy 600 aircraft used for the transportation of government officials and VIPs by the Indian Air Force (IAF) and Border Security Force (BSF) and the ‘Netra’ AEW&C aircraft based on the Embraer ERJ145 platform operated by the IAF.