VIP Completions and SmartJets Highlight Wins from 2025

VIP Completions and SmartJets are highlighting key successes from 2025 as the new year begins.

VIP Completions is a service provider specializing in refurbishment and completions, and SmartJets is an aircraft dealer-broker.

Throughout 2025, SmartJets also achieved milestones like selling and acquiring 13 business aircraft, including six transactions involving Gulfstream G550 aircraft. Industry reports assert that this represents almost 8% (6/76) of all G550 transactions globally in 2025.

VIP Completions also reflects on a great year, with 16 refurbishment products completed. The team’s projects include a variety of aircraft, including:

One example of the successful collaboration between VIP Completions and SmartJets is an August 2025 Gulfstream G550 project. In this transaction, SmartJets facilitated the aircraft’s acquisition, while VIP Completions refurbished the entire interior.

“We had an excellent 2025—our teams were busy and our hangars were full—the fourth quarter was particularly good as we worked hard to satisfy transactions for tax-driven buyers,” says Ben Shirazi, president, SmartJets and VIP Completions.

Shirazi adds, “As a comparatively small company in a very competitive and fractured market, we have found success with our comprehensive approach from acquisition to refurbishment. Clients appreciate the peace of mind that comes with a unified team.”

“Additionally, we are proud to have participated in a significant percentage of all G550 deals. And with two current G550 listings, 2026 is off to a strong start,” Shirazi continues, “I attribute our success to decades of experience, excellent dealmaking skills and an uncompromising commitment to understanding our clients’ needs.”

“Whether you are buying, selling or refurbishing a business jet, we invite prospective clients to contact us at their convenience,” notes Shirazi.