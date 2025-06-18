VIP Completions and YODEZEEN Announce Gulfstream G550 Interior Refurbishment Project

VIP Completions and YODEZEEN recently announced a Gulfstream G550 interior refurbishment project. Acquisition of this aircraft was brokered by VIP Completions’ sister company SmartJets.

The Gulfstream G550 has a range of 6,750 nautical miles and maximum speed of 679 mph. Today, there are more than 600 G550s in service worldwide.

This project involves refurbishments like custom dynamic fiber optic accent lights integrated into the headliner in a “starlight” pattern, real carbon fiber accents throughout the cabin, a new mid-cabin bulkhead with pocket door and all-wood eucalyptus paneling.

The aircraft is scheduled for delivery in eight weeks.

Additional design elements include:

Custom-designed seats and dado panels upholstered in Garrett leathers

Tapis Ultraleather on upper panels

Stateroom divans upholstered in Loro Piana cashmere

New red stone countertops

Custom-made Italian hand-tufted carpet

Dado panels covered in matching white oak natural blonde veneer, accented on select surfaces with black pinstripe design

Cabin management system (CMS) and in-flight entertainment (IFE) highlights include:

Custom CMS with individual touch panels and ability to stream content from any passenger device to any screen in the cabin

All other lighting updated to RGB LEDs

PLEX media server

New forward and aft HD monitors

Alto audio system

“The client’s vision was to push the envelope in terms of what an aircraft refurbishment could represent,” says Ben Shirazi, president, VIP Completions and president, SmartJets, “The results will be spectacularly unique – unlike any other business jet in service.”

Shirazi added, “For us, this was a true end-to-end project. Our SmartJets team identified and acquired the optimal aircraft. We will also manage the custom exterior paint work by Duncan Aviation. The YODEZEEN Miami team have presented their plans. Next, our VIP Completions team will get to work. Together, we will deliver an aircraft interior of unique beauty and refinement.”

“We greatly value the collaboration with VIP Completions. Collectively, we bring a lot of talent and complementary skills to the table. The multidisciplinary team that we assembled will convert the client’s vision into reality using elegant minimalism and contemporary vision to create a beautifully tranquil living space in the sky,” adds Arthur Sharf, co-founder and lead architect, YODEZEEN.