IFS Partners with Boston Dynamics on Agentic AI-Powered Inspection Robots

IFS and Boston Dynamics are collaborating on a way to use agentic AI to automate and enhance field operations, such as inspections.

Boston Dynamics is a global company known for innovations in mobile robotics, and IFS is renowned for its industrial AI software.

By implementing IFS.ai along with autonomous inspection robots from Boston Dynamics, the partnership has created an agentic AI system that:

Senses issues

Makes predictive decisions

Takes action in the field

As labor shortages and skills gaps among technicians continue, industrial customers have an increased need for technology that can:

Supplement workers in the field

Reduce service gaps

Minimize prolonged outages

The first time the two companies unveiled this agentic AI solution was on November 13, 2025 at Industrial X Unleashed in New York. The solution exhibited showed attendees how physical AI and agentic AI can work together to form an end-to-end autonomous system to connect robots and enterprise data.

Boston Dynamics’ Spot robots perform inspections on industrial sites and assets, providing operational data to operators in real time.

Spot robots have capabilities like:

Checking indicator lights

Reading analog gauges for flow and pressure

Detecting overheating with thermal cameras

Listening to air or gas leaks

Identifying spills and hazards

When doing so, the robot feeds the information into IFS.ai, wherein the AI agent can:

Analyze data

Make informed decisions

Trigger appropriate actions



IFS and Boston Dynamics are aiming to improve areas of field operations like:

Safety : Autonomous inspections reduce human exposure to hazardous environments while increasing inspection frequency and thoroughness.

Efficiency Intelligent automation allocates resources effectively and allows for faster decision-making and response times.

Uptime : Predictive insights and automated actions maximize asset availability by helping prevent failures before they occur.

Chief Product Officer, IFS, Christian Pedersen said, “Asset-intensive organizations face unrelenting pressure to improve operational performance. Together with Boston Dynamics, we’re delivering a truly autonomous system that connects the physical and digital worlds for the first time.”

Pedersen continued, “IFS.ai and IFS Loops turn robot observations into enterprise action, from preventative maintenance scheduling to predictive failure analysis and automated anomaly detection. Data flows from the field into enterprise systems, decisions are made autonomously, and actions are executed back in the field, all within a single integrated platform.”

Director of Product, Boston Dynamics, Dr. Merry Frayne commented, “This collaboration represents the future of industrial operations. Our robots excel at navigating complex environments and gathering critical data. Combined with IFS’s agentic decision-making capabilities, we're enabling organizations to achieve levels of operational excellence and safety that simply weren’t possible before.”

CIO, Eversource, an IFS customer Ron Utterbeck said, “As the largest New England energy provider managing critical infrastructure across multiple states, this integration has the potential to radically transform our operations.”

Utterbeck added, “As our grid continues to advance we need to utilize not only traditional data gathering but more advanced data gathering and modeling. To meet the reliability and the energy demands for our customers, we look forward to the opportunity in utilizing advanced industry technology such to enable data collection at a different level that can support routine inspections of substations and facilities with automatically prioritizing and dispatching our crews.”

Utterbeck concluded, “This will allow our highly skilled crews to be focused on the right priorities at the right time and ensure mission-critical work is completed. It's a genuine shift from reactive to predictive maintenance.”