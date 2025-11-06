IFS Loops Introduces Agentic AI Workers for Mission-Critical Workflows

Artificial intelligence (AI) innovator IFS has debuted a new addition to its IFS Loops agent platform: agentic AI digital workers.

IFS Loops Digital Workers allows users to choose from 10 Digital Workers with 50 agentic skills. The company also has a roadmap to integrate 100 skills designed for mission-critical workflows in industries like:

Aerospace

Defense

Construction

Energy & utilities

Manufacturing

Telecoms

Service industries

The autonomous digital workers in the IFS Loops agentic platform work across enterprise systems that feature:

Audit-ready compliance

Real-time intelligence

Domain-specific understanding

They manage high-volume operational tasks, such as:

Field dispatch

Supplier coordination

Customer order manager

Inventory replenishment

The system also features OEM capabilities available, letting partners integrate agentic AI into their own solutions and offerings.

IFS Loops Digital Workers differ from other platforms and forms of AI by:

Making context-driven decisions

Managing complex workflows

Improving operational performance consistently

The impact of these AI workers is shown through their ability to reduce manual tasks while working alongside employees. They can offer immediate operational impact and ROI, whether users embed their worker in IFS Cloud or run it alongside legacy systems.

CEO of IFS Loops Somya Kapoor commented: “The pace of operational change is faster than ever, with complexity growing faster than human teams or legacy systems can handle. Operations leaders and CIOs can’t wait for months of IT rollout to benefit from new capabilities.”

Kapoor continued, “IFS Loops gives companies a digital workforce they can deploy today, orchestrating complex industrial workflows reliably, securely, and contextually, allowing skilled teams to focus on higher-value tasks. For many, this is their first step into agentic AI and a natural entry point into the broader IFS Cloud ecosystem.”

IFS is adding a roadmap of 50 additional agentic skills that will be available in December 2025, scaling agentic AI capabilities and ensuring that Digital Workers keep evolving in line with industrial challenges and complex operations.

In early 2026, the company aims to launch IFS Loops Studio, which will let customers create their own digital workers and customize workflows to their exact needs.

Group Vice President, Enterprise Software, IDC, Mickey North Rizza said, “Companies that deploy agentic AI today are positioning themselves ahead of competitors, turning Digital Workers into a differentiator that not only drives productivity but also enhances employee experience and operational agility.”



