VAI Announces Dates for Southeast Asia Aviation Safety Conference

Vertical Aviation International (VAI) has announced the first iteration of its Southeast Asia Aviation Safety Conference (SAASC).

The event will take place at the Hyatt Regency Bali in Sanur, Indonesia from May 27–29, 2026. Focusing on strengthening collaboration and discussing best practices in vertical aviation safety, the event is open to:

Operators

Policymakers

Manufacturers

Safety professionals

Attendee registration opens in January 2026, but interested attendees can already book discounted housing through VAI. Exhibitors and sponsors are also able to register now.

Rotortrade is the Founding Partner of the 2026 SAASC, according to VAI.

“Safety is the foundation of everything we do,” says François Lassale, president and CEO of Vertical Aviation International, “This conference will focus on practical, locally relevant solutions to the safety challenges faced by operators in Southeast Asia.”

Lassale continued, “We’re proud to have so many of the industry’s key stakeholders—including Rotortrade, Airbus, Bell, Willis Aviation and Space, GDHF, and Aerius Leasing—step forward to help shape this important event. Sponsorship opportunities remain available for other organizations interested in being part of the regional safety conversation.”

The conference will last for three days and will involve:

Technical workshops

Plenary sessions

Interactive sessions

Regulator roundtables

Collaborative workshops

Regional operator spotlights

Lessons-learned panels

Networking opportunities

Experts from the region and around the globe will host these sessions, including:

Civil aviation authorities

International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO)

European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA)

Federal Aviation Administration (FAA)

Topics that the sessions will cover include:

Safety culture

Data monitoring

Decision-making

Human factors

Leadership accountability

According to Lassale, the agenda has been designed to reflect the diversity of Southeast Asia’s vertical aviation community.

“This region presents unique operational conditions—tropical weather, complex terrain, and rapid growth in both traditional helicopter and emerging powered-lift operations,” he says, “The SAASC gives safety leaders a platform to connect, learn, and apply tools that will make a difference in their daily operations.”

Lassale notes the conference’s focus on program takeaways that will be immediately applicable to local realities and operational needs.

“It will be incredibly valuable for the region’s vertical aviation community to come together to collaborate to elevate operational safety. We’re out to help create something that works—for the region, by the region,” says Lassale.