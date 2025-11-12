Rotortrade Highlights New Part-145-Certified MRO Facility in US

Rotortrade is promoting the launch and new certification of its new maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) facility in Latrobe, Pennsylvania. Rotortrade is a helicopter dealership that serves customers around the world.

The announcement follows the facility's recent completion of the FAA Part 145 certification process.

With this certification, Rotortrade MRO USA can now approve return-to-service for FAA-regulated rotorcraft.

Rotortrade’s new MRO facility is housed at Arnold Palmer Regional Airport (LBE), and it first launched in January 2025. The facility, which earned certification in under ten months, spans 9,000 square feet, ensuring increased capacity and adherence to international maintenance standards.

“This certification and official launch represent a major step in our global strategy,” said Philippe Lubrano, CEO, Rotortrade, “We are proud to now offer FAA-certified maintenance services directly in the United States, reinforcing our ability to support operators with comprehensive solutions spanning sales, financing and maintenance.”

The Latrobe facility has already completed work on 15 helicopters, completing services like:

Completions

Inspections

Overhauls

The FAA Part 145 now authorizes Rotortrade MRO USA to also perform maintenance and approve aircraft for return-to-service on FAA-registered rotorcraft.

General Manager, Rotortrade MRO USA Dan Mansfield commented, “This is only the beginning. We’re gearing up for aggressive expansion: enlarging our facility, recruiting top-tier experts, and rolling out our 5-year plan to 2030 with crystal-clear objectives—targeting over 50 aircraft annually, securing EASA bilaterals for global reach, and strengthening our partnerships across the industry.”

He added, “We are already in discussions with key suppliers to become official retailers of their products, allowing us to broaden our range of services and deliver even greater value to our customers, becoming North America’s go-to helicopter MRO.”

Rotortrade also operates an EASA-approved MRO in Tallard, France. This center as well as the new US facility receive support from an international network that includes 15 dealerships and partnerships with OEMs, such as:

Airbus

Bell

Leonardo

Pratt & Whitney

Safran

Rotortrade MRO USA hopes to keep growing its capabilities and improve its customizing and overhaul services. The company also plans to invest in tooling and infrastructure. Additionally, the new facility will support EMS and Law Enforcement mission operators.