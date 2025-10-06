ACR Electronics to Strengthen Safety Mission with Boeing at 787 Fleet Conference

ACR Electronics announced that the company will attend the Boeing 787 Fleet Team Conference to showcase its progress in collaboratively advancing aircraft distress tracking standards and global aviation safety.

ACR Electronics experts who are gathering with Boeing leaders at the conference in Huntington Beach, CA, include 787 owners and operators as well as key supplier representatives.

The partnership between ACR Electronics and Boeing, focused on meeting new GADSS-ADT requirements (Global Aeronautical Distress and Safety System autonomous distress tracking), has resulted in type certification for the distress tracking (DT) Emergency Locator Transmitter (ELT), the ARTEX ELT 5000, on Boeing aircraft.

The GADSS-compliant next-generation ELT has also been certified on the Boeing 787 aircraft, another step in the tool’s successful Entry into Service, with several thousand flight hours logged to date.

The ACR Electronics ELT is the only approved and selectable ELT-DT option for Boeing 737 and Boeing 787 aircraft, with certifications for the 767 and 777 expected in the coming months.

The type-certified ARTEX solution has had FAA TSO and COSPAS SARSAT approval since 2024. Now, it provides an option for future-proof emergency distress signaling and tracking for operators planning retrofits for aircraft delivered from January 1, 2024. This will make it easier for those operators to comply with local regulatory mandates.

Vice President and General Manager of ARTEX Jeff Geraci said, “We are proud to attend the 787 Fleet Conference and honored that our ARTEX ELT 5000 DT is the only selectable GADSS system for Boeing Aircraft. The 787 program is poised for growth, and we will meet the increasing demand for our ELT DT products.”

Geraci added, “Reinforcing our partnership with Boeing, which aims to lead the industry into a future of enhanced aviation safety, we are looking forward to meeting colleagues and sharing our expertise as we continue to support the evolution of smarter, safer skies.”

The ARTEX ELT 5000 supports autonomous distress tracking through its advanced satellite tracking capabilities. It builds on decades of experience in aviation emergency technologies and supports seamless integration into advanced aircraft systems.

The purpose of the 787 Fleet Team Conference is to discuss how to identify, prioritize and resolve fleet-wide technical issues, hopefully resulting in significant cost benefits.

ACR Electronics designs, manufactures and tests the ELT 5000 in the United States. The company offers emergency solutions globally to customers like: