Boeing 737 Platform Enters Service with ACR Electronics’ ARTEX ELT 5000

ACR Electronics Inc. has announced that its distress tracking (DT) Emergency Locator Transmitter (ELT), the ARTEX ELT 5000, has been type-certified on the Boeing 737 family and is now entering service as the only approved and selectable ELT-DT option for Boeing 737 aircraft.

This follows Boeing’s recent certification of the 737 platform for compliance with the Global Aeronautical Distress and Safety System (GADSS).

Purpose-built to meet GADSS requirements, the ARTEX ELT 5000 features advanced satellite tracking capabilities to support autonomous distress tracking (ADT).

Following FAA TSO approval of ELT 5000 in 2024, type certification on the 737 marks the final step for entry into service—the first Boeing platform to achieve this milestone. Certifications for the 767, 777 and 787 are expected in the coming months.

While the ARTEX ELT 5000 has been available as a selectable option on Boeing aircraft, this certification enables operators to begin planning retrofits for aircraft delivered from January 1, 2024, to comply with local regulatory mandates.

“This milestone represents over three years of close collaboration between Boeing and ACR Electronics, driven by a shared mission to meet new GADSS-ADT requirements. The successful entry into service of the ELT 5000 is the result of that focused partnership and our collective commitment to meeting the evolving demands of the industry,” said Jeff Geraci, vice president and general manager of ARTEX.

The ELT 5000 DT is designed, manufactured and tested in the United States by ACR Electronics. It builds on decades of experience in aviation emergency technologies and is fully compliant with GADSS requirements, supporting integration into today’s advanced aircraft systems.