Trax Shares Successful Deployment of Expanded eMobility Suite by Air Europa Express

Trax, a company that offers paperless aviation maintenance and engineering software products, announced that Air Europa Express has implemented Trax’s newly expanded suite of eMobility applications.

Air Europa Express currently uses multiple Trax eMobility apps to access real-time information for line maintenance functions. However, the airline has historically used a paper-based technical and cabin logbook.

This is why Trax’s Electronic Logbook was chosen as one of the eMobility apps that Air Europa Express would start implementing to maintain their fleet of 737 aircraft. The company notes that it has made enhancements such as:

Improved operational efficiency

Enhanced data accuracy

Streamlined maintenance processes

This deployment is the first time an operator has implemented Trax’s Electronic Logbook under EASA regulations, which showcases the regulatory confidence in Trax’s digital solutions. It also highlights the opportunity for European operators to adopt mobile maintenance solutions. Trax’s Electronic Logbook suite has been in use by FAA and UK CAA-regulated operators for many years.

“The intuitive design of the Electronic Logbook apps has ensured seamless adoption by our crews, bolstering operational safety through real-time, reliable, and accessible data,” said Francisco Borja Mas Boned, Head of Innovation Maintenance Department at Air Europa.

He added, “By leveraging these advanced tools, we are optimizing and modernizing our maintenance operations, setting a new standard for innovation in the aviation industry."

“Trax appreciates Air Europa Express’ continued enthusiasm for our solutions, including the recent expansion of their selected eMobility apps,” said Nelson Perea, Regional Director of EMEA at Trax.

“We are proud to continue to collaborate with the airline by replacing their previously paper-intensive flight deck and cabin-based processes with a fully digital approach. It is incredibly rewarding helping customers implement additional Trax solutions to magnify the benefit we provide to their operations,” Perea continued.