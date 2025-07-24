Trax Expands JetBlue Relationship with Additional eMobility App and Cloud Hosting

Trax, a global provider of paperless aviation maintenance and engineering software products, announced the expansion of its agreement with JetBlue Airways to include an additional eMobility app and Trax’s cloud hosting solution.

JetBlue’s adoption of supplementary Trax technologies is part of the company’s modernization vision to completely digitize the processes of its TechOps function.

JetBlue presently relies on Trax’s solutions to manage the airworthiness and regulatory compliance activities of its growing fleet of more than 280 aircraft.

Now, JetBlue’s introduction of Trax’s eMobility Planning Control app will enable JetBlue to streamline maintenance planning and scheduling. This implementation also positions JetBlue for its planned future upgrade to further Trax solutions, including eMRO.

Hosting JetBlue’s services on Trax’s infrastructure minimizes operational cost and enables JetBlue to focus on core business activities through resource allocation. Trax will provide 24/7 monitoring and support from its Miami and Chennai-based Hosting Operations Centers, utilizing a series of advanced dashboards to provide proactive performance management and real-time support.

“Trax is honored that JetBlue has chosen to develop their digital strategy around the Trax ecosystem today and in the future,” said Rajan Bindra, Trax’s vice president of business development, “We are confident JetBlue’s adoption of additional Trax solutions will streamline their paperless approach and maximize maintenance planning efforts.”

“Moving to a fully digital ecosystem is a critical element of delivering reliable and caring service as part of our JetForward program," said David Marcontell, JetBlue’s vice president of technical operations.

Marcontell added, "Trax’s Planning Control app and transition to the cloud from a hosted server environment not only accelerates aircraft planning and scheduling efficiencies, [but it also] allows easier and more rapid adoption of both internal and externally developed AI tools to deliver better service to our customers.”