MIAMI — A helicopter that crashed off Key Biscayne while filming a high-performance boating event was flying “extremely” close to the water before it crashed, according to a preliminary report from the National Transportation Safety Board.

The Nov. 4 crash killed the pilot, Tomas Pendas, 63, and seriously injured two passengers, Ryan McCoy, 52, and Ryan Ferraro, 27, the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office said.

The Robinson R44 II helicopter was on a chartered aerial photography flight, filming boats participating in a “Poker Run” offshore powerboating event in Biscayne Bay, according to the NTSB report.

McCoy and Ferraro had contracted with the helicopter operator to photograph and record the boats. The photographer was seated in the front left seat and the videographer in the rear left seat. Both doors had been removed to allow them to capture images, according to the NTSB report.

The helicopter was registered to Global Aerials Inc. Pendas was listed as the company’s registered agent in state records and as its point of contact on its website. He obtained his commercial pilot’s license in 2006, according to Federal Aviation Administration records.

The helicopter departed North Perry Airport in Pembroke Pines at about 10:45 a.m. and flew roughly 20 miles southeast to an area west of Key Biscayne, according to the report. It maneuvered over the bay for about 15 minutes before the crash, which occurred around 11:20 a.m.

The passengers told investigators they had flown through a shower before reaching the bay but avoided heavier rain and a possible thunderstorm to the east, according to the report. Weather conditions had cleared by the time they arrived at their designated filming area.

The photographer said the crew typically focused on each boat for about 30 seconds to a minute. After photographing their first boat, they turned north to look for another.

Once they spotted a boat, the helicopter flew low and parallel to its right side before turning at a 45-degree angle ahead of it to get a good shot as the boat passed underneath.

The videographer told investigators the helicopter got very close to the boat. Immediately afterward, he saw the rotor blades strike the water and felt the aircraft hit the surface.

“According to witnesses on two separate boats in the vicinity of the accident site, the helicopter was operating at a low altitude and making low altitude turns ‘extremely’ close to the surface of the water,” the preliminary report says.

As it flew alongside a boat, the helicopter banked and its rotor blades struck the surface, followed almost immediately by the fuselage, according to witness accounts included in the report.

The helicopter’s emergency flotation system deployed during the impact. The aircraft rolled over and came to rest upside down, partially submerged in about 10 feet of water.

People aboard nearby boats made distress calls over the marine emergency channel and rushed to help the pilot and passengers.

The physical evidence

The helicopter sustained substantial damage to its fuselage, main rotor system, tail boom and tail rotor. The fuselage split open and peeled backward, exposing the cockpit and seats.

Investigators found that one of the main rotor blades was missing its outermost six feet. The opposing blade also sustained impact damage.

Maintenance records showed the helicopter underwent its most recent 100-hour inspection on Aug. 5. At the time, the aircraft had accumulated about 2,500 flight hours, while the engine had logged about 400 hours since its last overhaul.

The digital photography and videography equipment aboard the helicopter was ejected during the crash and has not been recovered.

The NTSB said the wreckage was taken out of the water for further examination.

The investigation is ongoing and a final determination of the cause has not been issued.

_____

©2026 Miami Herald. Visit at miamiherald.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.