Part of the landing gear of a twin-engine plane collapsed and the aircraft ran off the runway at Fort Worth Meacham International Airport on Tuesday morning, authorities said.

The right main gear of a Beechcraft King Air collapsed after the aircraft landed about 11 a.m., according to the Federal Aviation Administration. Five people were on board, and no injuries were reported, a spokesperson from the Fort Worth Fire Department said.

The Fire Department held one rescue company at the scene and canceled all other responding units.

The FAA will continue to investigate the incident.

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