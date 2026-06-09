Boeing Plane That Collapsed at Frankfurt Airport Towed From Tarmac

dpa

(TNS)

Frankfurt — The Lufthansa Boeing Dreamliner that buckled at Frankfurt Airport has been towed to a maintenance area, the German airline said on Friday.

The airline said the Boeing 787-9 was defuelled and lifted overnight. "After being lifted, the landing gear was extended, and the aircraft was towed on its own wheels to the maintenance area."

The Federal Bureau of Aircraft Accident Investigation had already begun investigating the incident on Thursday, Lufthansa said. "Lufthansa is supporting the investigations."

The Boeing 787 is to be repaired after the investigation is completed, it said.

Nose landing gear suddenly collapsed

According to Lufthansa, the aircraft's nose landing gear unexpectedly collapsed at a parking position on Thursday at lunchtime. At the time, the aircraft, flight LH450, was at gate position A15 in front of Terminal 1.

It was due to fly to Los Angeles.

There were 13 Lufthansa crew members and some staff from partner companies on board but no passengers, as they were waiting to board.

Two Lufthansa cabin crew members and some employees of service providers were taken to hospital for medical treatment.

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