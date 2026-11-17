A Texas router installed by L3Harris, a defense contractor partially blamed for a 2025 air traffic control outage in Dallas, is one of two pieces of equipment at the center of an investigation into the cause of Friday’s nationwide ground stop.

Telecommunications issues began to impact Federal Aviation Administration equipment Friday afternoon, leading to the grounding of about 3,500 flights. The outage led to thousands of cancellations and delays, with impacts felt locally at DFW International Airport and Dallas Love Field.

"The FAA’s legacy equipment became unstable when data began flooding the FAA FTI network, at a rate of 1,000 connection attempts every 4 to 5 seconds," the agency said on its website Sunday. "This disrupted the system and created instability with aircraft communications and radar feeds." The FAA said the issue caused instability at "17 of our 22 Air Route Traffic Control Centers."

The agency said it identified sites in Amarillo and El Dorado, Arkansas as the reason why excessive data flooded the system. L3Harris had been working on the deployment of a new router in El Dorado, the agency said.

The FAA added: "When these inconsistencies in the data happened, L3 Harris blocked those two locations and the network stabilized. The broadcasting function was also disabled on all the new routers as a precaution."

L3Harris secured routers from remote facilities in Texas and Arkansas and is conducting diagnostic testing on the tech at its headquarters in Florida, U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said during an appearance on "Fox News Sunday." The Texas router came from a facility in Amarillo, Duffy said on CBS News’ "Face the Nation."

Duffy said Saturday that in at least one of the remote FAA locations, L3Harris was doing routine maintenance that entailed replacing copper telecommunications lines with fiber. Duffy previously told reporters that the FAA is working to determine whether the outage was caused by user error at L3Harris or if the contractor installed a faulty router.

L3Harris was partially blamed for technology failures that led to hundreds of delays and cancellations at DFW Airport and Love Field in September 2025. The cause of that outage was attributed to “multiple failures” of data provided by telecommunications company Frontier.

That failure led to an outage affecting a Dallas TRACON Facility, which helps manage air traffic. However, the FAA also said following the incident that L3Harris "failed to ensure that redundancies in the system functioned properly,” The Dallas Morning News previously reported.

"We are supporting the FAA in its investigation to understand the conditions that led to the Nov. 13 ground stop of our nation’s air travel," L3Harris said in a statement on social media on Saturday. "L3Harris takes the nationwide ground stop and its impact on travelers, airlines and air traffic operations seriously."

L3Harris did not provide further details when contacted by The News.

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