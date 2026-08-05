FAA Investigates Apparent Breakdown of New Reagan National Airspace Procedures

The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating why a commercial aircraft departed Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport while Marine One was approaching the airport Tuesday, an apparent departure from operating procedures adopted after the January 2025 midair collision that killed 67 people.

According to the FAA, a commercial jet departed Reagan National as President Donald Trump's helicopter approached the airport en route to Joint Base Andrews. Although the aircraft were not on a collision course and continued safely after what the agency described as a "momentary loss of separation," the incident has prompted a review of whether established procedures were properly followed.

Following last year's fatal collision between an American Airlines regional jet and a U.S. Army Black Hawk helicopter, the FAA implemented new restrictions prohibiting takeoffs and landings whenever helicopters transit the airport's airspace. The agency also eliminated the use of visual separation in the area and required military aircraft to broadcast their positions.

Air traffic control audio reviewed by multiple news organizations indicates Marine One pilots made several calls advising the tower they were preparing to depart the White House before the commercial aircraft took off. The FAA said controllers remained in communication with both flight crews throughout the event.

The White House and the U.S. Marine Corps emphasized that the president was never in danger and said Marine One's flight followed its approved route. The FAA said its investigation is continuing, while the National Transportation Safety Board is gathering information to determine whether it will open a separate investigation.